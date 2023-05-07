Shay Given left seriously impressed by £10m Newcastle player despite Arsenal defeat











Shay Given singled out Newcastle United star Nick Pope for praise during their defeat against Arsenal today.

Eddie Howe’s men were slightly unfortunate to be on the end of a 2-0 loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies rattled the woodwork on two occasions and were denied a chance to take the lead after the VAR overturned a decision to award them a penalty.

Nevertheless, Newcastle weren’t at their best today and Nick Pope kept them in the game during the opening period.

Pope made a couple of vital saves to deny Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. And it’s fair to say that former Newcastle shot-stopper, Shay Given, was impressed with his display.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Given praises ‘brilliant’ Pope

Speaking on Sky Sports during today’s game, Given praised Pope for keeping Newcastle in the game during the opening period.

“Pope’s been brilliant in the first-half and these saves are massive in the grand scheme of the game,” he said.

“I think Eddie Howe will be happy going in at 1-0 if I’m honest.”

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Shay Given working as a tv pundit for Sky Sports during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Pope has been a standout performer for the Magpies ever since he made the £10 million switch from Burnley last summer.

The 31-year-old arguably could have done better for Odegaard’s opener, but he made up for it thereafter.

Eddie Howe will undoubtedly be disappointed with today’s result, but his side can’t be faulted for their effort.

Newcastle remain on course for a top-four finish and they will be eager to get back to winning ways next time out to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

