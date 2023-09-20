Several Spurs players now love playing with 25-year-old; he’s noticeably matured under Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur’s defenders have all been left reassured by the presence of Cristian Romero alongside them, with the centre-back visibly maturing since being promoted by Ange Postecoglou.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that there is a feeling that the Argentinian is more engaged with the club now than he ever has been.

Cristian Romero has made an outstanding start to the season. Of course, the quality he possesses has never been in doubt. But there did appear to be a feeling that Tottenham fans would not have minded seeing him sold after last season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Romero was so poor in comparison with his first season in North London. And given how good he had still been for Argentina, there was a sense of frustration that he could not replicate that for Tottenham.

Tottenham defenders love playing alongside Romero

But the arrival of Ange Postecoglou appears to have changed a lot for Romero. The Spurs boss has promoted the 25-year-old to co-vice-captain alongside James Maddison.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

And what could have appeared to have been a risk has turned into an inspired move. The Athletic reports that Romero has taken superbly to the leadership role.

And he is no longer a liability as a defender. The Athletic suggests that Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie all feel reassured playing alongside Romero. The quartet all believe that he will have their backs.

It is one of the major success stories in an amazing start to the season for Tottenham. It is remarkable to think now that Vicario, van de Ven and Udogie had not made their Premier League debuts before this season.

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro had struggled for much of his first few months with the club. So it says a lot that they have played so well together over the last few weeks.

And clearly, many would put that down to the leadership and quality of Cristian Romero.