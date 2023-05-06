'Set to be signed': Fabrizio Romano shares some exciting Aston Villa news











Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aston Villa are on the verge of appointing Barcelona director Mateu Alemany.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say a “full agreement” is in place for the 60-year-old to link up with the Villans.

Romano said Alemany has “accepted all the clauses”. The contracts are now “set to be signed” between Villa and the director.

The Italian went on to claim that Alemany is already targeting and discussing potential transfer targets.

Alemany will reportedly be moving to Villa once his Barca contract expires in the summer.

Earlier this week, Barca said in a statement that Alemany will leave the club on June 30. This despite his contract running until 2024.

Alemany contacted Barcelona president Joan Laporta and informed him he’ll be leaving to pursue “a new professional project”, added the statement.

This is exciting news for the Villans, who appear to have landed a key appointment to take them to the next level.

Emery has enjoyed a sensational season with Villa, taking them to within reach of European qualification.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The Villans will hope to kick on in the summer and beyond, and Alemany is likely to play a big part in that.

Alemany has experience in the boardroom at Mallorca and Valencia alongside Barcelona.

At Valencia, he oversaw the signings of the likes of Gonçalo Guedes, Jasper Cillessen and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Meanwhile, Alemany oversaw the arrivals of players like Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.