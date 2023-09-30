‘Seriously’: Pundit says everyone has to get off £64m Liverpool player’s back now

Darwin Nunez is one of the most polarising figures in the Premier League right now.

Based on who you ask, the Uruguayan is either the best thing since sliced bread or the most wasteful striker the Premier League has ever seen.

Regardless on your view of the £64m man, it has to be said that he comes under more scrutiny than most players in the league, and, in all honesty, he probably doesn’t deserve some of the treatment he gets.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has urged everyone to get off Nunez’s back, stating that he’s done more than enough to prove his talent now, and while he could be more consistent, he doesn’t deserve the scrutiny he has been getting.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nicol defends Nunez

The pundit went out to bat for the £64m man.

“They just cane him and then say ‘they won’t be looking forward to playing against him.’ What does this guy have to do to get people off his back? What does he have to do? We’ve been talking about getting a run of games to gain that composure. Nobody disagrees that he sometimes doesn’t have the composure in front of goal. Everyone agrees with that, but he’s not going to get that unless he gets a run of games. He’s still scoring goals, maybe not as many as he should, but, come on, let’s get off his back, seriously,” Nicol said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Constant

Like it or loathe it, this is just the way modern football works now.

With 24 hour news coverage and constant commentary on social media, fans and pundits are constantly being presented with platforms to voice their opinions, and, unfortunately, not all of those are going to be positive.

The reality is that Nunez is never going to silence all of his doubters, he’s too unique of a player for some to ever truly take to him, but as long as he’s scoring goals and winning games for Liverpool, we’re sure the striker won’t mind too much what is being said about him.