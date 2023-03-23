'Seriously interested': Arsenal really want 24-year-old midfielder and he has a release clause – journalist











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has been discussing Arsenal and their interest in Martin Zubimendi.

The Spanish midfielder was linked with Arsenal throughout the January transfer window and according to Canton, he’s still a player the north London club really like.

Indeed, Canton says that Arsenal hold a serious interest in the Real Sociedad star, stating that he’s a player they would potentially consider signing in the future.

Arsenal keen on Zubimendi

Canton shared what he knows about the Spain international.

“He’s a player that Arsenal are seriously interested him. He’s a player that they like and he’s one that they would consider potentially for the future. He’s 24 years of age and a Spanish full international. He is seen as the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, Rodri is in the team and he’ll be fighting with him for a place in the team. He’s a very good player and Arsenal have a right to be interested in him,” Canton said.

Gettable

It’s been widely reported that Arsenal are keen to rebuild their midfield this summer as the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo emerge as expensive and exciting targets.

However, if Arsenal’s pursuit of either of those two fails, then Zubimendi would represent a much more gettable target.

Indeed, the 24-year-old may be one of Real Sociedad’s star players, but he does have a £53m release clause, and for a Spain international with his best years ahead of him, that’s a really decent price.

Arsenal do need to add depth to that midfield and the addition of Zubimendi would certainly be a welcomed one this summer as the Gunners look to evolve into a European powerhouse once again.

