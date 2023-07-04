‘Serious interest’: Newcastle now really keen to sign 27-year-old PL player, he’ll cost over £40m – journalist

The latest news from journalist Ed Aarons suggests that Newcastle United are really interested in signing defender Joachim Andersen.

The centre-back has been a very solid Premier League defender for three seasons. One of these was at Fulham and the other two have been at his current club Crystal Palace.

With Newcastle in the Champions League next season, they need to add a lot more quality to their squad. They will be competing twice a week during some months and need to make sure they don’t lose any quality when they rotate.

It is no shock to hear these latest links. Journalist Ed Aarons provided the latest update on Newcastle and their transfer window.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle want Joachim Andersen

With Andersen a top Premier League centre-back, it is no shock seeing him linked to a club higher up the table. Reports also suggested that Brentford wanted to sign Andersen.

Journalist Aarons reported on Newcastle and their interest in Andersen. He said: “Understand there is serious interest from Newcastle and another top six Premier League club in Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

“Denmark international has four years of contract signed last summer still to run and Palace will ask for more than £40m to consider sale.”

With the way the transfer market currently is, it is no shock to see the 27 year-old valued at a high figure by Crystal Palace. Other clubs being involved probably means that Newcastle will have to pay over £40million for him.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Newcastle have wealthy owners, so an offer like this shouldn’t be an issue for the club. The issue for Newcastle is the fact that another top six Premier League club is interested.

No doubt the Magpies will have a fair few targets in case they cannot sign their top targets. Not only is Andersen a good defender but he is also great at long passes. This is a great asset which can perfectly help speed up attacks against the opposition.

With his quality on and off the ball, Andersen would be a great signing for Newcastle if they managed to pull it off.