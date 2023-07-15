Premier League clubs were looking into the idea of signing William Saliba this summer as his Arsenal contract began to wind down.

That is according to David Ornstein who was speaking on Five about the defender.

The French defender’s deal was due to expire in 2024, and as he entered the final year of his contract, the vultures began to circle.

However, as we all know, Arsenal did manage to get Saliba to agree to new terms and he has now committed his long-term future to the north London club.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Saliba was wanted

Ornstein shared what he knows about the ‘unbelievable‘ centre-back.

“They have made a massive play in trying to renew their best talent and retentions have become as important as new contract. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale and now William Saliba are tied down. You can argue who is the best player of those, but one of the most important is Saliba.

“He has shot to prominence after three years on loan, he’s in the France setup now, he’s exactly what Arsenal needed and he was heading into the final 12 months of his deal. There was serious interest in him from clubs in the Premier League and overseas, but credit to Arsenal, they got it done with a four-year contract and they will be delighted to have him and he looks very happy.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Got it sorted

This sort of story just goes to show how far Arsenal have come in recent times.

In years gone by, Arsenal’s top talents would have been cherry-picked by their rivals as the Gunners faltered both on and off the pitch, but now, they’ve managed to tie Saliba down to a new contract as well as Saka, Martinelli and Ramsdale.

Arsenal’s era of losing their best players before they want to appears to be over, and Saliba will now be at the Gunners for the foreseeable future.