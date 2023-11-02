‘Serious chat’: Chris Sutton says Arsenal have a player who now looks totally ‘broken’

Arsenal lost to West Ham on Wednesday evening, and, once again, a lot of the chat after the game has centred around Kai Havertz.

The German put in, yet another, underwhelming showing in the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium, and serious questions are now being asked of the former Chelsea man.

Indeed, Havertz isn’t changing anyone’s opinion on his ability and he continues to be one of the main scapegoats at the Emirates right now.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Havertz’s recent form, and he says that the German is looking completely bereft of confidence at the moment, claiming that Kai Havertz looks like a broken man out on the pitch right now.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Havertz looks broken

Sutton gave his verdict on the Gunners’ summer signing.

“He looks like a player, before you ask what it’s like to be a failed striker at Chelsea, he looks like me. Let’s get back to the serious chat. Havertz does look like a broken man, a player with zero confidence, it’s not a nice place to be, his decision making is muddled. He’s half a yard off it. He’s trying, but if you look at his body language, he needs a break, he needs a big moment, he doesn’t need the ball throwing at him and given sympathy penalties like he was earlier this season,” Sutton said.

Lost

Sutton is absolutely right, Havertz looks utterly lost whenever he steps onto the pitch right now.

He clearly doesn’t believe in his own abilities right now, he’s failing to make anything happen, and he needs to change that somehow.

The sad reality is that Mikel Arteta’s best bet may be to drop Havertz from the team now. He’s persevered long enough with this soft approach, but now, it may be time for some tough love.

Havertz has been unable to find any sort of form since arriving in England a few years ago, and it may be time to admit that he just doesn’t have what it takes to be a star at this level.

Havertz has failed to make any sort of impact at Arsenal, and time may be running out for him in the starting XI.