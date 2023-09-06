Sergio Reguilon reacts after transfer news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Sergio Reguilon has reacted to the news that Tanguy Ndombele has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Galatasaray on loan this season.

The French international has joined the Turkish champions on loan until the end of the season.

Galatasaray also have the option to buy Tanguy Ndombele for £12.8m meaning his time at Tottenham could finally be coming to an end.

There was so much excitement when 22-year-old Ndombele joined Spurs back in 2019.

He’s still the club’s record transfer, arriving from Lyon for £63m after breaking into the French national team.

Unfortunately, things have never worked out for the midfielder, failing to convince several managers that he was the right solution for Spurs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He started 28 games in the 2020/21 season before falling out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Ndombele was surplus to requirements and joined Lyon on loan before winning Serie A with Napoli last season.

Galatasaray is Ndombele’s latest destination and Sergio Reguilon – who has also just left the club on loan – has reacted to his move.

Ange Postecoglou will be glad to have moved one of his highest earners off the books this summer.

However, there will always be a feeling that he never quite fulfilled his potential in North London.

Reguilon reacts to Ndombele joining Galatasaray

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram signing a contract with his new club wearing the number 91 shirt alongside the caption: “#CIMBOMBOM” which is one of Galatasaray’s nicknames.

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo said: “Good luck my friend,” while Sergio Reguilon replied with his nickname: “Ndomballerrrr.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Tottenham have done a good job moving on the likes of Reguilon and Ndombele this summer and Galatasaray have benefitted even further from Spurs this week.

Davinson Sanchez has joined the Turkish club on a permanent deal from Tottenham for £8m, leaving after six years at the club.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Colombian has featured for Postecolgou this season, coming on for Cristian Romero on the opening day of the season.

Spurs look slightly short at centre-back now, with out-of-favour Eric Dier and youngster Ashley Phillips the backups to Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

Sanchez may end up being missed if Spurs do have an injury crisis in defence, but Ndombele’s move is unlikely to have the same impact.