Sergio Reguilon now sends message to Oliver Skipp on Instagram after he wins U21 Euros

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has congratulated Oliver Skipp on Instagram after the youngster won the European Championships with England’s Under-21s side yesterday.

The Three Lions enjoyed a stellar campaign as they rounded off a brilliant tournament with a 1-0 win over Spain.

Skipp was mainly used as a squad option throughout the tournament as he started just one game in the group stages.

The 22-year-old was brought on for the final 10 minutes of the final last night as England looked to see out their win over Spain.

James Trafford proved to be the hero for the youngsters as he produced a stoppage-time penalty save to help England to a narrow win.

And after lifting the Under-21s Euros with England last night, Skipp took to social media to express his delight after a huge achievement.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Reguilon sends message to Skipp

Skipp posted three pictures on Instagram after last night’s final and wrote: “European champions!!”

The likes of Michel Vorm, Dane Scarlett and Harvey White congratulated the youngster beneath the post.

And Sergio Reguilon was quick to send his Spurs teammate a heart emoji.

Skipp struggled with injuries at the beginning of the last campaign but went on to secure his place in the side after Rodrigo Bentancur’s season-ending injury.

The Englishman has shown plenty of promise in a Spurs shirt and it will be intriguing to see how he fits into Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He should be full of confidence when he returns for pre-season training after lifting some silverware with England.

Postecoglou is expected to implement an exciting brand of football at Tottenham and Skipp flourished in a similar system at Norwich City just two years ago.

Of course, he will face stern competition for a place in the side with Yves Bissouma expected to make a big impact this season.