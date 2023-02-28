Sergio Reguilon left stunned after seeing what Tottenham star Heung-Min Son has posted on Instagram











Sergio Reguilon has been left stunned after seeing Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son’s latest post on Instagram.

Son has dropped to the bench over the past weeks for the London derbies against West Ham and Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has struggled for form this season but he did make an instant impact off the bench with a goal against the Hammers last weekend.

The South Korean will be desperate to force his way back into the side over the coming weeks, but he is also keeping himself busy off the pitch.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Reguilon left stunned by Son’s Instagram post

Son took to Instagram today and posted several pictures of himself modelling for Calvin Klein.

The Spurs star can be spotted posing in various outfits, showing off his chiselled physique.

And Reguilon replied: “No words…,” alongside a zipper-face emoji.

View Instagram Post

Reguilon is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid and while his time in the Spanish capital isn’t exactly going to plan, he’s been keeping in touch with his Tottenham teammates.

The Spaniard had a close relationship with Son during his time in north London and he’s clearly impressed with Son’s work off the pitch, as well as on it.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Son became the face of Calvin Klein in South Korea last September and he also works as a global ambassador for Burberry.

The winger is making a name for himself off the pitch but he will undoubtedly be fully focused on finishing the season strongly with Spurs.

Tottenham are now in a commanding position to finish in the top-four after some positive results over the past couple of games.

If Son can rediscover the form he produced last season, it would go a long way to helping them qualify for the Champions League once again.

