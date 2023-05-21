Serge Aurier sends message to Tottenham fans after Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal











Serge Aurier has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur fans on social media after ending Arsenal’s title hopes with Nottingham Forest yesterday.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for Tottenham after they headed into the season with such high hopes after beating Arsenal to a top-four finish last time out.

But Spurs fans will undoubtedly have breathed a huge sigh of relief when Nottingham Forest beat their north London rivals on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s men picked up a vital 1-0 win over the Gunners, which again handed the title to Manchester City and secured Forest’s place in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier started the game and played the full 90 minutes at the City Ground. And he took to Instagram after the game to send a message to Tottenham fans.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aurier sends message to Tottenham fans

Aurier posted on his Instagram story after the win and took the opportunity to mock Arsenal.

He wrote: “If we are not champions, they will not be champions too. My Spurs family,” alongside a heart emoji.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Forest on a free transfer back in January and he’s been a mainstay at right-back ever since.

Aurier left Spurs on a free transfer in 2021 after his contract was mutually terminated.

He often frustrated Spurs fans with his inconsistent performances and costly errors, but they will undoubtedly love his latest post on social media.

Spurs will be looking to go again next season under a new manager after Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

They went head-to-head with Arsenal for a place in the top-four last time out, but have fallen well behind their north London rivals this season.

Tottenham will be hoping that the right managerial appointment gets them back on the right track, while Arsenal will look to build on an encouraging campaign.

Show all