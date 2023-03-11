Serge Aurier responds when asked if he would celebrate scoring against Tottenham











Serge Aurier has been asked if he would celebrate if he scored for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham today.

Aurier is set for his first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an away player this afternoon.

He has only played against Spurs once before in his career, in the 2-0 EFL Cup Forest victory just before the World Cup.

Now, he has spoken to the Times about his affection and respect for the club as Forest go to Spurs looking to improve their away record.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Serge Aurier says he won’t celebrate if he scores against Tottenham

When asked if he would celebrate a goal or even a win at Spurs, Aurier said: “No, I have a lot of respect for everyone there.

“If I score, if we win, I will stay quiet.”

When asked if he had any regrets about leaving, he replied: “No. It is like life, sometimes you are happy, sometimes you are not. Sometimes you do great jobs, sometimes not.”

View Instagram Post

Spurs have had a really poor run of results, going out of the FA Cup and Champions League as well as losing 1-0 at Wolves.

A home game against a Forest side with such a bad away record should offer some respite, but nothing can be guaranteed given the mood around the club.

Antonio Conte’s job seems to be hanging by a thread and anything less than a win here would only deepen the gloom around the club.