Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing the race to sign Iliman Ndiaye this summer.

The Sheffield United star has been impressing in the Championship this season, and with Middlesbrough breathing down the Blades’ necks in the automatic promotion race in the second-tier, there are questions about his future at the club.

Ndiaye was the subject of interest from Everton in the January transfer window, while Jacobs also claims that both Newcastle and West Ham have sent scouts to have a look at the player.

Ndiaye a wanted man

The journalist shared what he knows about the 23-year-old.

“As far as the player is concerned he is very highly rated, that’s for sure. He’s only 23 years of age and he’s an attacking midfielder who has caps for Senegal,” Jacobs said.

“Clubs are looking, Newcastle are one of those that have scouted the player for sure, that’s all I know to be honest with you. Everton were the club that looked at him in the past, those are two clubs to watch. West Ham have also sent scouts to watch him too.”

Depends on promotion

Ndiaye is certainly good enough to be playing in the Premier League next season, but whether or not that’s with Sheffield United or another club remains to be seen.

The Blades are currently on track to be promoted, but with Middlesbrough on the charge, they could easily end up missing out on promotion.

If Ndiaye’s team don’t end up getting promoted, one has to imagine that he’ll be on the market this summer, and that will give the likes of Newcastle and West Ham the chance to swoop – that is, of course, as long as West Ham themselves manage to stay up.

However, if Sheffield United do come up, it’s easy to see Ndiaye staying on and helping the Steel City outfit establish themselves in the top flight.

