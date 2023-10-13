‘Sensational’: Former Tottenham attacker Jack Clarke Tottenham let go cheaply is absolutely on fire now

Tottenham Hotspur sold Jack Clarke back in 2022 and he is on top form right now, with his performances being rewarded with a Player of the Month award.

Tottenham signed the Jack Clarke in 2019 for around £10million and then decided to let him go to Sunderland on a cut-price deal three years later in July 2022.

Now, it looks like the attacking player is back to his best in the Championship. His recent ‘sensational‘ performances have seen him win the Championship Player of the Month award.

Clarke has been on absolute fire with Sunderland recently and it is no shock to see him pick up this prestigious award.

Former Spurs attacker Jack Clarke on fire with Sunderland

This season in the Championship, Clarke has started in all 11 games, scoring seven goals and helping Sunderland sit fourth in the division.

Astonishingly, six of these goals came in the month of September. Clarke scored braces in the wins over Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Tottenham star is showing why they signed him in the first place. It looks like he is finally meeting the potential that they saw in him back in 2019.

Sadly, Clarke’s spell at Tottenham was not great, with the 22-year-old only making four senior appearances. None of these came in the Premier League.

It seems like Clarke is destined to get another shot at the Premier League soon. There were many reports over the summer linking him to clubs in the top-flight.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy will be hoping that selling the player for a cut-price deal was not a mistake as the young attacker is showing a lot of promise.