‘Seen as a failure’: Sam Allardyce says man Arsenal got rid of has completely turned it around now











Sam Allardyce has been hailing Unai Emery after his resurgence at Aston Villa in recent months.

The Spaniard has worked wonders with the Midlands club after taking over from Steven Gerrard, and he’s earned all sorts of praise from every corner of the footballing world.

Speaking on The No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce has been hailing Emery, and notably, he’s been praising how he’s transformed his reputation in England after being perceived as a failure at Arsenal.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Emery has turned it around

Allardyce discussed the former Arsenal manager.

“It just shows you, and I didn’t like seeing Steven Gerrard fail at Villa, but what Emery has done is unbelievable isn’t it? Seen as a failure at Arsenal and then he’s come to take the Villa up to sixth now,” Allardyce said.

Wrong place at the wrong time

Unai Emery didn’t enhance his reputation at Arsenal, but he’s a fantastic coach who deserves a lot more respect from English fans and pundits.

Unfortunately, he was handed an almost impossible task when he was hired to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, and that did damage his standing within the English game, but now, he’s building himself back up big time.

If it weren’t for the fact he was hired so late in the season, Villa would genuinely be pushing for a place in the Champions League at this point, and Emery would probably be in the mix for Manager of the Season.

The future certainly looks bright for Emery at Villa Park, and we can’t wait to see what he manages to do with this young, exciting Villa side in the coming years.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

