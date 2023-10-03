Richarlison was the butt of many a joke among Premier League fans last season.

The Brazilian scored just once in the Premier League for the north London club after his £60m move last summer, and, in all honesty, he was written off.

However, this season, he looks like a different player again. He’s playing with confidence, and while a glut of goals haven’t come yet, he’s improving every week.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Keith Treacy noted that Richarlison does appear to be improving at a rate of knots, claiming that he is adding more and more to his game with each week.

Richarlison always improving

Treacy gave his verdict on the attacker.

“I give Spurs credit, they played against nine men and got it over the line in the end. The way they play football is good to watch and I enjoy watching them play. Maddison playing on the half-turn is brilliant, Bissouma running around is always giving 100%, Richarlison seems to be adding a bit as well,” Treacy said.

Getting there

Richarlison isn’t back to his best just yet, but it has to be said that he’s heading in the right direction for the first time in a while.

The attacker is a talent, we saw that at both Watford and Everton, but it seems as though he hasn’t quite settled at Spurs yet.

However, week by week, he now seems to be putting the pieces together for Tottenham, and he could well still prove to be a good signing for Spurs if he continues to grow and improve.

Let’s hope that Richarlison can continue to get better and better, because he’s got what it takes to be a star for Spurs if he can find his best form again.