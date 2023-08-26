Sebastien Bassong offers ‘very good’ Destiny Udogie verdict after Tottenham v Bournemouth

Tottenham saw off Bournemouth with ease to keep up their good start to life under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs had goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski to thank for the win as they continued to build momentum under their new manager.

Of course, Tottenham fans will be hoping this is just the start of things under Big Ange. The new Spurs boss has settled in well and so have a number of his new players.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

One of those new signings who is impressing every time he plays is Destiny Udogie. And watching on for the BBC, former Spurs defender Sebastien Bassong was full of praise for the youngster.

“Destiny Udogie is a very, very good signing for Tottenham. He provides a lot of energy, good technical ability in the build up going forward and is good defensively too,” Bassong said.

“If they can manage him throughout the season, which will be long and demanding, he can really bring the balance for the side, offer that attacking option they need on the wide left-hand side.”

Udogie was signed last year but Spurs but remained in Italy honing his craft further. However, he seems to be the real deal and already looks like being key for Postecoglou.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Destiny Udogie impressing for Tottenham

To be fair, most of the Spurs players are impressing and it’s a testament to how Ange has them playing.

But there is something about Udogie. He is going about his business like a seasoned Premier League player and looks very much the full package.

Indeed, today, he even outshone James Maddison, who was once again instrumental for Spurs.

Udogie looks like a superb signing for Tottenham and the fans will simply want more of it. Scarily for everyone else, you’d imagine he’s only going to get better.