Sean Dyche unhappy with Tottenham star Harry Kane's role in Abdoulaye Doucoure red card











Everton boss Sean Dyche was not happy with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s role in Abdoulaye Doucoure being sent off last night.

Kane was involved in a confrontation with the Everton man as they tussled on the byline after referee David Coote had initially already blown his whistle for a foul.

The Tottenham star appeared to make a challenge on Doucoure while holding his shirt and the Everton man lashed out.

Doucoure was sent off after he appeared to push Kane in the face and Dyche was unimpressed with Kane’s tackle before the incident.

Of course, Lucas Moura was also given his marching orders later in the game after a reckless tackle on Michael Keane.

But Dyche feels that there was no need for Kane to make the initial challenge on Doucoure in the first place.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Dyche not happy with Kane tackle

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche admitted that Doucoure deserved to be sent off last night.

He said: “It’s a red card. You can’t raise your hands. I don’t think Harry needs to make the challenge.

“The whistle has gone for a foul on [Demarai] Gray. Once he’s gone to make a challenge back as he’s wondering, and that starts a moment which doesn’t need to occur.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Kane has been criticised for the way he reacted to Doucoure’s outburst, but it was clear that the Everton midfielder deserved the red card.

Dyche makes a great point that there was probably no need for Kane to make the initial tackle, but Doucoure should know better than to react the way he did.

The two sides eventually shared the points after a feisty affair at Goodison Park.

Kane had opened the scoring from the penalty spot not long after Doucoure was dismissed. But a brilliant long-range effort from Keane ensured Everton picked up a crucial point in their bid for survival.

Show all