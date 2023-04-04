Sean Dyche says £30m Everton player has been absolutely brilliant in training recently











Everton boss Sean Dyche has heaped praise on Michael Keane for his performances in training recently.

Keane is enjoying a run in the Everton side under Dyche of late and he bagged a brilliant goal to earn them a point against Tottenham last night.

The 30-year-old has started in each of the Toffees’ last five games in the Premier League, at the expense of January signing Conor Coady.

It was a mixed evening for Keane against Spurs though as he initially gave the penalty away that led to Harry Kane opening the scoring.

But he certainly made up for his error with a fantastic late goal and Dyche has admitted that Keane has impressed him in training recently.

Keane has been brilliant in training

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche was asked if Everton had found a new striker in Keane after his brilliant goal last night.

The Everton boss responded: “I’m not sure about that! He’s been in fine form on the training pitch and he’s been training with clarity during the international break and it doesn’t surprise me as he has some quality.

“It was a tough call [bringing Michael Keane back into the team]. Conor [Coady] had done a great job and was having a decent season but the margins are tight on who you’re picking and who you’re not picking. I just felt it was right at the time.

“Once I made that decision at Arsenal, I couldn’t change it again based on that one. He’s responded and played well ever since.”

Keane had only made one appearance in the Premier League under Frank Lampard this season. But the £30 million defender is certainly repaying the faith that Dyche has shown in him.

Coady was performing well alongside James Tarkowski, but the Toffees have picked up some promising results since Keane’s introduction to the side.

