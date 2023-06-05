Sean Dyche has been using ‘excellent’ Everton defender in midfield in training











Sean Dyche has reportedly been using Everton defender Mason Holgate in a defensive midfield role in training recently.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Dyche does not necessarily view Holgate as a natural centre-back.

Everton will be planning for another season in the Premier League after narrowly escaping the drop last weekend.

Dyche has done a decent job at Goodison Park so far after taking the job in difficult circumstances following Frank Lampard’s departure.

The Englishman will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid another relegation battle next time out and receive significant backing from the Everton board this summer.

He was slightly short in a few positions after the club failed to bring in suitable players in January, particularly up-front and in central defence.

Yet, Dyche has seemingly been trying one of his centre-back options Mason Holgate out in midfield.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Dyche using Holgate in midfield

The Athletic claims that Dyche doesn’t necessarily view both Ben Godfrey and Holgate as central defenders.

He’s largely used Holgate in midfield or on the right during training sessions, while Godfrey could be an option at full-back.

Holgate struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season as he made just eight appearances.

The 26-year-old picked up a knee injury back in August and has failed to nail down a place in Everton’s side ever since.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Dyche is well-stocked in terms of his options in the middle of the park, but he will be keen to upgrade his options at centre-back this summer.

Conor Coady is set to return to Wolves after a season-long loan spell, while Yerry Mina confirmed he’s leaving Goodison Park this summer.

You’d think that Holgate would emerge as an option at centre-back for Dyche, but it seems the Englishman may have other ideas.

