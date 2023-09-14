Sean Dyche doesn’t want £22m player at Everton, he’s in advanced talks to leave now

Everton are in advanced talks to sell Andre Gomes to Turkish giants Fenerbahce this week.

That’s according to TeamTalk, who reveal that the Portugal international, who joined the Toffees from Barcelona for £22 million in 2019 (BBC), is not a part of Sean Dyche‘s plans at Goodison Park.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton are on the verge of selling Andre Gomes

When Everton signed Andre Gomes from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, there was a lot of excitement around Goodison Park.

The Portugal international was viewed by many as a terrific midfielder. His passing was excellent, he had great vision, and you have to be a good player to play over 75 games for that Barcelona side.

Gomes has played 100 times for Everton in all competitions, but it has been clear for a while now that he has no future at Goodison Park.

He spent last season on loan in France at Lille, and now, if the report is to be believed, he’s on the verge of joining Fenerbahce.

Talks between the two sides are said to be at an advanced stage, with the transfer window in Turkey closing tomorrow.

It has been claimed that Dyche, who named him on the bench in Everton’s first game of the season, is happy to let Gomes leave. The Toffees are now set to make around £5 million from his sale.

TBR View:

It has to be said that Andre Gomes’ time at Everton has been an underwhelming one.

The Portugal international came in with a lot of hype, but after just two goals and seven assists in 100 appearances for the Toffees, it’s now the right time to part ways.

With Dyche not fancying him and Gomes himself seeing no point in sticking around, this move should go through without any hiccups at some point today or tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see how he’ll fare in Turkey this season.