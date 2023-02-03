Sean Dyche could use 'unbelievable' Everton player in new position v Arsenal - Sky pundit











Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney thinks that Demarai Gray could play as a number ten for Everton under Sean Dyche.

Dyche is preparing for his first game as Toffees manager against table-toppers Arsenal tomorrow lunchtime and it remains to be seen what he does tactically.

At Burnley, he preferred variations on 4-4-2, sometimes with a midfielder in the second striker role, and sometimes with a more conventional forward.

Wingers such as Gray will be important, but Carney told the Guardian that the man described as ‘unbelievable’ by Rio Ferdinand could also tuck inside.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Carney says Gray could change positions under Dyche

Carney said: “The important thing for Dyche will be to get Everton back to basics.

“We know from his time at Burnley that his preferred formation is 4-4-2 and I anticipate that is what he will implement.

“It is not as rigid as people might think because it easily adapts to being 4-3-3 when a second striker drops deep.

“Everton have limited striking options, so it could allow Demarai Gray or Alex Iwobi to become a hybrid No 10 alongside a main striker, who will be Dominic Calvert-Lewin if he can remain fit.”

Dyche has to quickly realise which players can adjust to his tactical demands, and which formation will get the best out of this squad.

It is a really tough situation he has been put into, but he has experience of keeping Burnley in the Premier League regularly, when they were written off often.

They will need to be solid, with a goal threat and getting any kind of positive result from their clash with the league leaders would be a really positive start.