Sean Dyche already eyeing up four new signings at Everton











Everton are now eyeing up to four signings for their new manager Sean Dyche on transfer deadline day today.

The Daily Mail report on what the Toffees still want to do between now and the end of the day for their new manager.

Just like last season, Everton have made a managerial change right at the end of the window, leaving precious little time to do any business.

But they say that a quartet of new faces could come through the door on what could be a very busy day at Goodison Park.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton could make four deadline day signings

The report says Everton want a striker, winger and midfielder, while another defender could be bought if one goes, with the likes of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate linked away.

The report claims Conor Gallagher will not be the new man in the engine room, but Everton do have the Anthony Gordon money to spend on an alternative.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Thorgan Hazard and Rodrigo Becao are all mentioned in the report but as we all know, opportunities can unexpectedly present themselves amid the madness of deadline day.

Let’s be honest, it is hardly ideal for Everton to be scratching around two Januarys in a row trying to get deals over the line for a manager who has only just got his feet under the table.

But that is where they find themselves and they do at least have the Gordon money to spend if they can identify the right targets.

But how much time they have spent doing that may be open to debate, given Marcelo Bielsa, not Dyche, spent most of last week as Farhad Moshiri’s preferred candidate to take over.