Seaman says he would've loved Arsenal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk











David Seaman has told his Seaman Says podcast that he was left wishing Arsenal had signed Mykhaylo Mudryk after watching his debut for Chelsea at the weekend.

Fans got their first glimpse of Mudryk in the Premier League on Saturday. After months of speculation, he did move to England earlier in the window. However, those expecting him to join the Gunners were left shocked.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Ukrainian ended up signing for Chelsea for £88.5 million. However, the move came about after Mudryk had registered an interest in a deal and had been in talks to sign the 22-year-old.

Arsenal were seemingly reluctant to meet his asking price. And it will be very interesting if the Gunners are vindicated for that decision in the years to come.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The early signs suggest that Mudryk is going to be a very exciting signing for Graham Potter’s side. He came on against Liverpool at the weekend. And while the game ended goalless, Mudryk was certainly able to catch the eye.

He caused some real problems for the Reds. There were some delightful touches. And his cameo has whet the appetite for what is to come.

Seaman has commented on Mudryk’s display, suggesting that there was a part of him wishing that he had ended up at the Emirates.

“When he came on, he looked really good,” he told his Seaman Says podcast. “I was really impressed with a lot of his control, the way he was going past defenders, his little passes that he saw.

“I was impressed. When he came on, he looked special and I was thinking I would’ve liked him at Arsenal to be honest.”

Arsenal are not exactly paying the price for not signing Mudryk. They now sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. And they have a game in hand.

But given that he was looked at as one for the future, the pressure is on Arsenal slightly. It is not going to be the best look if they regress as Mudryk takes the league by storm.

You can understand why Arsenal did leave the door open for a rival move. But there will be times in the next few years when supporters do not exactly see it that way.