Seaman issues verdict on Trossard display in Arsenal win at Leicester











David Seaman has told his Seaman Says podcast that Arsenal were a lot better with Leandro Trossard up front in their win over Leicester City, with the Belgian getting more involved in the play than Eddie Nketiah has been.

The Gunners picked up an important victory against the Foxes to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League, with Gabriel Martinelli bagging the only goal.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Selection debates have been rare when it comes to Arsenal this season. Mikel Arteta has tended to only change his preferred lineup when his hand is forced. However, he did make an interesting call before the clash at the King Power Stadium.

Seaman impressed by Trossard display in Arsenal win

Nketiah has led the line in Gabriel Jesus’ absence. But Arteta decided to rest the 23-year-old against Leicester. Instead, it was Trossard who got the nod.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It appears that the 27-year-old’s display has divided opinion. Paul Merson suggested that the move did not work, and said he would be stunned if Nketiah did not start against Everton.

But Seaman thinks that Arsenal were better with the £26 million January signing up front. He praised Trossard for the goal which was ruled out. And he explained why he felt the former Brighton man brought more to the table.

“What a finish. It was a brilliant finish. And that’s another talking point, the fact they played Trossard up front instead of Nketiah,” he told his Seaman Says podcast.

“I felt it worked a lot better because Trossard drops off and becomes more involved than what Eddie’s been doing. Eddie’s goalscoring is what it is. It’s brilliant. But I just feel Trossard helped it a little bit more by dropping into midfield.”

What Arsenal do have up front is versatility. Both Jesus and Trossard are unselfish forwards, very comfortable in a variety of roles and positions in the final third.

Nketiah meanwhile, is one of those strikers who just comes to life inside the penalty area. And there is absolutely no question that his game has stepped up several levels over the last 12 months. He deserves huge credit for putting himself alongside proven Premier League forwards in the pecking order.

Arsenal’s strength has been their team spirit. And with that, the likes of Nketiah and Trossard will know that they may struggle to start when everyone is fit. But that does not mean that either will not have big roles to play.