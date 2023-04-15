‘Scratch him off’: Liverpool set to miss out on another ‘exciting’ midfielder now – journalist











Liverpool received a hammer blow earlier this week when it was reported that they’re out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

Luckily for the Reds, they could take solace in the fact that they had other transfer targets to go after.

However, the entire house of cards now appears to be falling as Liverpool’s midfield targets fall off of their list one by one.

According to The Independent, Declan Rice is now too expensive for the Anfield outfit, and now, Graeme Bailey is reporting that Mason Mount is likely to stay at Chelsea amid a flurry of interest from Liverpool.

Mount to stay

Bailey shared what he knows about Mount to the Talking Transfers Podcast.

“Chelsea have never given up on this, their line has always been that they want him to stay and they’re confident he will. What we’re getting now from Mount’s camp as well is that there’s confidence on both sides here. It coincides with Potter leaving. There’s a renewed confidence now. Liverpool would love Mason Mount, but they may have to scratch him off soon. They might struggle to get Mount done primarily because he’ll agree to stay at Chelsea,” Bailey said.

Nightmare

The summer transfer window hasn’t even started, but it’s already turning into quite the nightmare for Liverpool.

Bellingham isn’t coming, Rice isn’t coming and now it looks as though the ‘exciting‘ Chelsea midfielder isn’t coming either.

That’s three primary midfield targets that now have to be discounted, and Jurgen Klopp will have to do some creative thinking now as he moves further and further down his shortlist.

Who Liverpool go after this summer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, they need new midfield additions.

