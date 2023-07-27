Romeo Lavia to Liverpool has been the talk of the transfer window this week.

The Belgian has been strongly linked with a move to the Reds with two bids going in for the midfielder.

Chelsea have been lurking in the background threatening to get involved in this deal, but it sounds as though the Reds are now set to win this race.

Indeed, according to Sacha Tavolieri, the 19-year-old is now just waiting to sign for Liverpool and it’s a matter of time before this deal is announced.

This is a very exciting update.

The ‘scary’ midfielder has been one of the Reds’ top targets for quite some time now, and it looks as though Jurgen Klopp is going to get his man.

Lavia could be just what the doctor ordered at Liverpool, he’s a long-term solution to what has become a massive problem.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

All of a sudden, Liverpool have gone from having one of the oldest midfields in England to one of the youngest and most exciting.

Of course, no deal is done until the contract is signed and a transfer is announced, but, by the sounds of it, this one is very close to getting to that point.

A midfield trio of Lavia, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai does sound very exciting heading into next season, and if all three players can gel together and get to grips with the demands of playing for a Jurgen Klopp team, it may not be long before we’re talking about Liverpool as perennial title challengers once again.

Liverpool’s midfield revolution looks to have been a rousing success, and Lavia is going to be the icing on the cake at Anfield.