'Scared the life out of Arsenal fans': BBC pundit says manager Spurs want really shook Gunners supporters











Kevin Campbell has been discussing Mauricio Pochettino amid rumours that the Argentine will be returning to Tottenham in the coming months.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Campbell was discussing Pochettino’s first spell at Spurs, and he says that, as an Arsenal fan, he was really scared of what Pochettino managed to do in north London as he took Spurs to the brink of winning the Champions League.

Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end, and Pochettino was sacked in 2019, but now, there is the chance that he will come back.

However, according to Campbell, Spurs shouldn’t go for Pochettino but they should go for a manager who is similar to the South American in the shape of Julian Nagelsmann.

Pochettino did a great job

Campbell spoke about Pochettino and where Spurs should go next.

“My point is this, Pochettino took them and he scared the life out of Arsenal fans by taking them to the Champions League final. In my lifetime I never thought I would see that, but that’s what they did. They had the players in at the club and Pochettino organised them correctly, they need another manager who can do that, and that’s why I think Nagelsmann is that type of manager because he has a track record of doing that,” Campbell said.

Go back

The saying in football is ‘never go back’ and while we agree with that idea, Spurs may want to revisit the Pochettino era in their own way.

Now, we’re not saying that they should re-hire the 51-year-old, but they should hire the next manager with the idea of bringing the next Pochettino in.

Who that is remains to be seen, but Spurs need a young, hungry manager who will take them back to the level they were once at.

