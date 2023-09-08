‘Scandalous’: Pundit believes Liverpool star has been hard done by

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker enjoyed a solid season last time out.

He was the Reds’ Player of the Season and he finished joint-second for the Golden Glove in the Premier League.

However, despite a fine individual campaign, the Liverpool star didn’t make the final shortlist for the 2023 Yashin Trophy.

This has proven a contentious decision, with many voicing their criticism on social media.

Pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Alisson has been hard done by, describing the decision as “scandalous”.

He took to X to say he spoke to “one of the best goalkeeper coaches around” who thinks the same.

The Liverpool star’s snub comes weeks after he failed to make the PFA Team of the Year, losing out to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

As per Liverpool World, Alisson prevented 10.60 goals last season, well ahead of second-placed Kepa Arrizabalaga with 5.50.

Meanwhile, Ramsdale prevented 1.54 goals, and was also selected as part of the 10-man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy.

The Yashin Trophy is presented annually to the best performing goalkeeper and it is named after former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeping winner of the Ballon d’Or back in 1963.

The winner is selected by former Ballon d’Or winners since its creation in 2019. That was the year Alisson won it.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While it’s a shame to see Alisson overlooked, it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.

The Liverpool star will be focusing on the task at hand, which is getting the Reds back into title and cup contention after a difficult season as a whole last time out.