'Says it all': Player thought 43-year-old boss Spurs want was 'incredible' even when he wasn't being picked











Jason Steele has labelled Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi absolutely incredible, and insisted that he would say exactly the same about the Tottenham Hotspur manager target when he was out of the side and not playing for the Seagulls.

Steele was speaking on talkSPORT after Brighton dealt what appears to be a fatal blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, winning 3-0 at the Emirates in stunning fashion.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It was a performance which many will pick out as the display of the season. But it was also a performance which showed why Roberto De Zerbi is receiving so much attention.

Steele amazed by De Zerbi

De Zerbi has done an amazing job with Brighton, building on the good work of Graham Potter. And it seems that other clubs are taking note of the Italian.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

As noted by Football London, he is on the Tottenham radar as they continue their pursuit of Antonio Conte’s permanent successor. The report did note that tempting him away from Brighton is not going to be at all easy.

But Tim Sherwood suggested that the Tottenham fans would love De Zerbi this past weekend. And, based on Steele’s comments about the boss, the players would also absolutely love him if he came through the door.

“What I will say is we’ve got a manager here who is absolutely incredible. And the measure of that, I would have told you that two-and-a-half, three months ago when I wasn’t playing. I would’ve said the same thing about him. And I think that says it all,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s fantastic, everything he does. I think we performed today like how he is, if that makes sense: full of charisma, full of passion. He’s got big personality, and we performed like that today.”

It is getting harder and harder to imagine Tottenham being able to tempt De Zerbi away from Brighton – if they do make an approach.

Spurs obviously have the potential to do much better. But this has been a miserable campaign in North London. And they have a lot of work ahead.

It is hard to know where Brighton go from here. But clearly, you cannot write them off building on what they are doing right now.

With that, De Zerbi probably has little reason to look at moving away – particularly if Tottenham make their move this summer.