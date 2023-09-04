Saudi clubs could make last-minute move to sign ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player now

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly still attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, with a last-minute move possible.

That’s according to The Daily Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter, with the outlet sharing an update on Lloris’ future.

Lloris looked set to leave Spurs this summer after the club announced the 36-year-old was free to explore transfer opportunities back in July.

But a move for the former Tottenham captain failed to materialise, with the likes of OGC Nice and Lazio both showing interest.

Indeed, the Mail claims Lloris even turned down a last-minute move to Nice last week as the offer came too late in the window.

Yet, it seems that Saudi clubs are still interested in signing Lloris before their transfer window slams shut on September 7.

The Mail reports that Lloris is a target for ‘further offers’ from Saudi clubs ahead of their deadline this week.

It’s noted that the Frenchman even received interest from Newcastle United on deadline day, as well as his boyhood club Nice.

As previously mentioned, the offer from Nice came too late in the window for Lloris as the goalkeeper could not take the decision to move ‘lightly’ due to having a young family.

However, the outlet claims that Lloris is aware of interest from Saudi Arabia and Spurs are open to offloading him.

Lloris has been a ‘fantastic’ player for Tottenham over the years but it was a surprise to see him stay at the club beyond the British transfer deadline.

The former France captain turned down a couple of offers to leave North London and seems to be waiting for the right move.

Of course, his contract is set to run until next summer and he could be waiting to become a free agent. But it remains to be seen whether or not the veteran goalkeeper could be tempted by a lucrative move to the Middle East.