Sarr and Skipp absolutely love playing together for Spurs - journalist











Alasdair Gold has told his YouTube channel that he has been told by a couple of people now that Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr really like playing alongside each other after the pair shone for Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League tie with AC Milan on Tuesday.

Spurs suffered defeat inside San Siro in the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. And it was a difficult night for Antonio Conte’s men.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

But two players who have received plaudits in the wake of that game have been Skipp and Sarr. The pair came in with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended and Rodrigo Bentancur out injured.

Sarr and Skipp enjoying playing alongside each other

With Bentancur set to miss the rest of the season, Tottenham have been dealt a real blow. But Skipp and Sarr certainly managed to step up against the Rossoneri.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It should not be a huge surprise that both were excellent. Skipp has rarely let the side down whenever he has got a chance. And Sarr has shown glimpses of his potential this season.

And it turns out that they have struck up a good relationship in recent months. Gold suggested that he has learned from some behind the scenes that the pair get on extremely well.

“What I understand, I’ve been told this by a couple of people around them, that they really enjoy playing together,” he told his YouTube channel.

“In training, they pair up sometimes. They played against Portsmouth for the 90 minutes together in the FA Cup. They played briefly, maybe 10, 12 minutes, something like that as well, against Peterborough under-21s. But from what I understand, they just really click on the pitch. They really enjoy playing alongside each other.”

There is the potential for Tottenham to build their midfield around the pair for years to come. Skipp is the older of the two at 22, while Sarr is just 20.

So they both have the potential to improve considerably as they get older and gain more experience. And there is an opportunity for the players to grow in the coming months.

Obviously, Tottenham would rather have Bentancur available for the rest of the season. The Uruguayan has been an inspired signing over the last 12 months.

But Sarr and Skipp look ready to make the best out of a very bad situation.