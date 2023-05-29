Sandro sends three-word message to Lucas Moura after his final Tottenham game











Tottenham Hotspur secured a 4-1 win over Leeds United to finish off the season yesterday, and Lucas Moura bid goodbye to Spurs fans with a goal.

The North Londoners have had an awful season. They’ve finished eighth in the Premier League and will not take part in any European competition next season.

That is really, really poor, but the good thing for Spurs fans is that the season is now over.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sandro sends a message to Lucas Moura after his final Tottenham game

It has been common knowledge for a while, but Tottenham officially announced earlier this month that Lucas Moura will be leaving the club this summer.

The Brazilian joined Spurs back in January 2018 and has been a popular member of the squad since. He played over 200 games for Spurs in all competitions and signed off in style last night.

He only came on at the very end of the game, but he rolled back the years with a stunning solo goal before bidding farewell to everyone at the club. Lucas was visibly emotional after the goal, and he took to Instagram to say goodbye after the game.

He wrote: “To everyone in the club: Thank you very much, I enjoyed every single moment being with you. You made me a better player and a better person. I love you!

“To the fans: Thank you for your support and affection in all these years. I tried my best in every opportunity to make you happy. Thank you everyone who is part of my adventure at Spurs!”

Spurs old-boy Sandro replied to Lucas and said: “How wonderful, brother!”

Tottenham star Lucas Moura View Instagram Post

TBR View:

It was a sad moment for the Tottenham faithful to see Lucas go, but this outcome was the best thing for all parties involved.

The Brazilian had a torrid time with injuries this season. That limited him to just 140 minutes of football in the Premier League all campaign, which is just not enough.

Lucas’ contract will expire in July and although Tottenham had the option to extend that by another year, they decided against it, and he will be released soon.

It will be interesting to see where Lucas will end up next.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all