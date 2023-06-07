‘Same story every time’: Pundit says 29-year-old Tottenham player will let Postecoglou down











Tony Cascarino has warned Ange Postecoglou against trusting Eric Dier at Tottenham.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, the pundit was discussing Tottenham’s current situation and the players Postecoglou can trust to take the team forwards.

Cascarino, correctly, pointed out that big decisions need to be made over Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane, and he also pointed out that Dier is a player that Postecoglou needs to make a decision on.

Cascarino isn’t necessarily Dier’s biggest fan, claiming that the English defender always ends up letting his managers down, warning Postecoglou against trusting the 29-year-old too much.

Dier will let him down

Cascarino gave his verdict on Dier.

“Look, apart from Harry Kane there are some huge decisions to make. Hugo Lloris has probably played his last game, a new goalkeeper is required. Eric Dier has survived every manager, every manager they’ve employed, he’s survived and it’s the same story every time. He starts ok, he’s heralded as a great centre-half and then he ends up hoing backwards. Their backline is awful, they’re so easy to play against,” Cascarino said.

Difficult

It’s going to be difficult for Postecoglou to make a call on Dier.

As Cascarino says, the centre-back is often brilliant when he’s working under a new manager, but those performances fade very quickly after a couple of months.

Many other managers have refused to be ruthless with Dier, and that’s a trap that Postecoglou can’t fall into.

The defender needs a fire lit under him, and perhaps some harsh treatment from a new, cut-throat manager could be just what the doctor ordered for Tottenham and the player himself.

Dier isn’t a player that Postecoglou can trust too much.

