Sam Allardyce's podcast posts wordless reaction on Twitter after Leeds links emerge











Sam Allardyce looks set to return to management with Leeds United.

The former Bolton boss has been out of work since 2019 after leaving West Bromwich Albion, but he’s been a regular presence within the media since then doing numerous punditry gigs.

In fact, Allardyce has even set up his own podcast ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’, and the podcast’s Twitter page posted something of a hint about Allardyce’s situation as the links to Leeds began to emerge.

👀 — No Tippy Tappy Football (@NoTippyTappyPod) May 1, 2023

This tweet doesn’t say much in that it’s wordless, but it tells us a lot.

Indeed, the people running this podcast will know all about Allardyce’s next move, and they may well have received a tip off that the 69-year-old is headed to Elland Road. After all, this tweet was posted before anyone even began to seriously report this story.

In fact, the podcast would also retweet another Leeds fan who stated that it’s no coincidence that the show’s most recent guest was Jermaine Beckford – a Leeds legend who still has close ties with the club.

We can’t help but wonder if Beckford has had a bit of a hand in Allardyce becoming a contender for this Leeds job.

As someone who does plenty of in-house media for Leeds, Beckford will know plenty of people at the club in positions of power, and after a two-hour sit-down interview with Allardyce he may well have pulled a few strings to get the gaffer in at Elland Road.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but it certainly looks as though we’re moving towards this conclusion in the coming hours as Leeds look set to make their second managerial change of the season.

Big Sam is ready to fight another Premier League fire, and the reality is that this may be his toughest task to date as he has just four games to get Leeds out of trouble.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

