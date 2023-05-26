Sam Allardyce ready to 'gamble' on Leeds player fitness ahead of crunch Tottenham clash











Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has said he is prepared to gamble on player fitness if it means them getting a win against Tottenham.

The Whites must take three points this weekend to have any hope of staying in the league. Even then, a win for Everton or Leicester will see Leeds relegated.

It means, frankly, that Leeds are facing the most uphill of battles to remain a PL club. And speaking to the press today, Allardyce has said he’s ready to gamble on the likes of Bamford and Rodrigo.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Rodrigo could be fit to play for Leeds v Tottenham

Speaking to Leeds Live as part of his presser, Allardyce covered a host of subjects ahead of the clash with Spurs.

Allardyce looked at injury issues first and confirmed that Rodrigo has trained, while Bamford is set to be given as long as he can to prove his fitness.

“Rodrigo trained today. We’ll give Bamford as long as we can. Certainly we’re not overwhelmed with striker options,” Allardyce said.

“I’ll gamble on anyone’s fitness if they’re ready to play.”

Bamford missed a crucial penalty a few weeks ago in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season. Rodrigo, meanwhile, has has a superb campaign in the middle of a poor team performance.

Big hitters needed for the final push

All Leeds can try and do on the final day is win. If they win, and still go down, then there’s not a lot they can do.

But to win, they need to have their best players involved. And Allardyce is right in suggesting that risking the likes of Bamford and Rodrigo could be crucial.

Both players are more than capable of winning the game for Leeds. As Allardyce says, there are hardly blessed with a lot of forwards. Bamford and Rodrigo being fit, then, feels massive for Leeds right now.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images