Sam Allardyce reacts to Newcastle signing Anthony Gordon











Sam Allardyce has told the No Tippy Tappy Football with Sam Allardyce podcast that Anthony Gordon was the signing of the January transfer window, but insisted that he was not keen on seeing the player not turn up to Everton training before he got his move to Newcastle United.

Gordon was one of the late movers in January. It has been a disappointing campaign for the youngster. Of course, he went into the season off the back of a year in which he almost did more than anyone to keep Everton in the Premier League.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

However, injury and poor form seemed to leave Gordon struggling for starts during the latter stages of Frank Lampard’s tenure.

Allardyce lauds Newcastle for Anthony Gordon signing

Nevertheless, Newcastle decided to make the 21-year-old their one first-team addition last month. As reported by Sky Sports, the Magpies have paid an initial £40 million for the youngster, with a further £5 million coming in add-ons.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Everton fans would have arguably been happy with the business had they used it on signings of their own. But Allardyce believes that it is Newcastle who have produced the masterstroke – even if he was not impressed with Gordon missing training before his move.

“Anthony Gordon, I think, to Newcastle. I don’t know how strong that bid was from Chelsea before the window shut in the summer, which was reputed to be £60 or £70 million but to let a young man go, forced his own way out to be fair, which I don’t like. An Everton boy, an Everton supporter,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football with Sam Allardyce, when asked to name his signing of the window.

“But you have to get the best you can. I think £45 million is short of the real valuation of what we have seen in some of the players who have been transferred this window.

“But great for Newcastle. I’d say it was a bit of a bargain for them.”

Howe will hope to get winger’s career back on track

It was a surprise to see Newcastle spend that much on Gordon last month. But perhaps they felt that his dip in form made the January window the perfect time to make a move.

Clearly, if he realises his potential, he is going to be worth a lot, lot more in the years to come. And in fairness, Newcastle have barely got anything wrong in the market since the new owners came in.

Eddie Howe has taken several players’ games to the next level during his time on Tyneside. And he will be optimistic that he can get Gordon’s development back on track in the coming months.