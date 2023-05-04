Sam Allardyce identifies 'exceptional' Leeds player as 'key man'











New Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce has identified Whites striker Patrick Bamford as the player he wants to get back to his best to save the club from relegation.

Sam Allardyce was appointed interim manager following Leeds sacking interim manager Javi Gracia. The Spaniard was not getting any good results. The club lost four of their last five and conceded 18 goals in these matches.

Allardyce has a huge task on his hands. He only has four games to try and keep the club in the Premier League. Leeds currently sit in 17th but are level on points with 18th and only one point from 19th.

The four games he has in charge are Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham. These fixtures are not easy at all.

Sam Allardyce wants to get Leeds star Bamford at his best

Bamford has no doubt had his moments in the Premier League.

His 2020/21 season saw him score 17 Premier League goals. Since then he has struggled to find the back of the net. His best goalscoring season since in the division is the current one. He has four goals.

When the £10million man is at his best, he has been hailed by many. Jurgen Klopp called the English forward “exceptional”. If Allardyce can get him back to his best then there is a good chance the club can stay in the division.

In his first press conference, Allardyce spoke about Bamford. He said: “I want Patrick Bamford to be on top form. He’s a key player for holding the ball up and getting up the pitch. Hopefully he stays fit and he becomes a key player.”

The striker, who is on £70,000-a-week at Leeds, loves the club. He will try his best to get back to his best and Allardyce is a great manager to try and help him do that.

