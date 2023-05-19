Sam Allardyce has bad news for Leeds United forward Georgino Rutter











Sam Allardyce has said that there’s no way he can throw £35m signing Georgino Rutter into the starting XI for Leeds’ last two games.

The Whites take on West Ham on Sunday knowing that nothing but a win will do. With Everton and Forest both playing on the Saturday, Leeds could actually be down if they lose against the Hammers.

However, while Leeds need big performances, goals, and clean sheets, Sam Allardyce has said there’ll be no room for big-money signing Rutter.

Allardyce won’t player Georgino Rutter for Leeds

The 21-year-old forward has had a nightmare of a time since signing for the club. He cost Leeds some £35m but has failed to get going at all.

Coupled with his reported £100k-a-week wage packet as well, and right now, it looks like Leeds have got themselves an expensive mistake.

And Allardyce, speaking in his presser with quotes relayed by Phil Hay, has said that there’s just no way he can considering putting Rutter in due to the club’s situation.

“As a youngster and in the situation we’re in, it’s a next-season scenario for him. When you’re young and you come to the PL for the first time, you’ve got to settle in. Next season would be the big test for him. The PL demands much more than ability,” Allardyce said.

TBR’s View: Allardyce has to be trusted

In fairness, it’s not like Rutter has done anything to even remotely convince anyone he should be playing. So while it seems a bit harsh from Allardyce, he’s probably doing the right thing.

Leeds need players who know what they’re into here. They need experienced heads and with the younger ones, they need players who are already flying and playing with confidence.

Rutter will get his chance somewhere down the line. In fact, a year in the Championship might actually end up being the making of him. Well, that’s what Leeds fans will hope anyway if they do go down.