Sam Allardyce gives two word response when asked about taking the Tottenham job

Every single week Sam Allardyce is asked about coming back into management in the Premier League.

Indeed, on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, there is a running segment where Allardyce is asked about returning to the Premier League whenever a vacancy pops up.

He’s been asked about the likes of Leeds, Southampton, Everton and Crystal Palace, and he’s always had an open mind to taking any of those jobs.

Of course, now he’s been asked about Tottenham and the ‘inspirational’ manager joked that it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be getting the job.

Allardyce not in the running

The 69-year-old was asked about the Spurs job.

“We need to do this every episode and check in on Sam to make sure he’ll be here next week and make sure he’s not picked up a job. This week Sam, Spurs are looking for a manager!” Allardyce’s co-host said.

“Highly unlikely,” Allardyce chuckled.

The ex-Bolton boss then gave his verdict on Antonio Conte’s rant.

“I know Antonio Conte and I wasn’t surprised to see the rant and the rave. I think if you look at it in its context, if he’d said it calmer it may have had more of an effect because it was absolutely spot on really with where Spurs lie as a football club today. Normally when you lose like that and you have a rave it isn’t as to the point as it was, and his was to the point,” Allardyce added.

Not a bad interim

Laugh all you want at this suggestion, but Sam Allardyce probably wouldn’t be the worst interim manager in the world for Tottenham for the next 10 games.

He has infinitely more Premier League experience than Cristian Stellini, he knows how to sort out a leaky defence, and he wouldn’t take any nonsense from the so-called ‘selfish’ Spurs squad that Antonio Conte blasted not so long ago.

Obviously, Allardyce’s days of managing a club of that size have been and gone, but if Tottenham wanted to get back to basics and instil a bit of grit into this squad, Allardyce wouldn’t have been a bad interim choice.

