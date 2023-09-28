Sam Allardyce fears Arsenal player’s confidence could soon be destroyed

Sam Allardyce believes that Aaron Ramsdale could have his confidence destroyed after being dropped by Arsenal, and suggested that he may end up not being good enough for the Gunners.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast as the Gunners’ goalkeeper situation remains a key talking point at the start of the campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale may be facing an uncertain future at the Emirates. Of course, the 25-year-old has spent the large majority of his time at Arsenal as the number one since his £30 million move.

There was real surprise when Arsenal were linked with David Raya in the summer. But Mikel Arteta’s men ended up landing the Spaniard on loan.

Allardyce thinks Ramsdale could have his confidence destroyed

Ramsdale kept his place for the opening games. But Raya came into the side after the international break, starting in their Champions League opener as well as the North London derby.

There is still a sense of uncertainty surrounding who will be Arsenal’s long-term number one. But it does appear that it is Raya’s place to lose for the time-being.

And Sam Allardyce thinks that the situation could have a really negative impact on Ramsdale.

“It could also destroy his confidence and he could end up not being good enough to play for Arsenal if he can’t handle it,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football.

“I always felt that the second goalkeeper; there would be the number one, but the biggest choice on number two would be could he handle it?

“This situation could be a real problem. Clearly, they’ve found a goalkeeper much better than they thought he was going to be.”

Mikel Arteta has definitely taken a real gamble

The good news is that Ramsdale’s performance against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday suggested that his confidence had not been knocked.

Ramsdale made a miraculous save to deny Yoane Wissa in the 1-0 win. He arguably staked a claim to keep his place for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Right now, it does appear that Arteta has not got a number one. At the very least, he does not appear to have decided on one.

Perhaps, this is a sign that his gamble is about to prove to be a masterstroke. Raya and Ramsdale have both had some amazing moments between the sticks.

But there is surely some way to go before anyone can safely say that both men are content with the roles they have.