Sam Allardyce explains how Illan Meslier reacted when being dropped for Leeds v Man City











New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce made the bold call to drop Illan Meslier as Leeds narrowly lost at Manchester City today.

Despite going 2-0 down to a double from Ilkay Gundogan, Leeds performed well in the second half and nearly snatched a point after scoring a late goal.

But it was not to be, and Meslier was once again left to look on at a team losing a game.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Allardyce’s call on Meslier was always going to be big. And speaking to The Athletic’s Phil Hay after the game, Allardyce explained his decision and just how Meslier had reacted.

“A massive call. One of the worst things you have to do going in as a manager is to take your goalkeeper out. There’s not a lot I can knock Joel’s performance with,” Allardyce said.

When asked how Meslier had reacted to being dropped, Allardyce explained the Frenchma’s response.

“Not very happy. I didn’t expect him to be very happy. But with what we’d watched, I think the rest will do him good.”

Meslier has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after a number of errors cost the Whites.

TBR’s View: Allardyce right to make big calls

There’s a way for managers to stamp their authority on proceedings and Allardyce will have seen this as the ideal way to do so.

Of course, dropping Meslier was a big call. But it also wasn’t a call which he can be criticised for making.

Meslier has, in the main, been poor. His errors have been big and cost the team points. Like any other player, he is not immune to being dropped.

The interesting thing now will be to see his reaction and response. Naturally, he’s disappointed. But bouncing back will now be a key step in his career.