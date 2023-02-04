Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand takes part in Arsenal training pre-Everton











Arsenal return to Premier League action in Saturday’s early kickoff when they head to struggling Everton.

The Gunners have the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal will also hope to bounce back from their FA Cup loss to Manchester City last time out.

Meanwhile, Everton will be desperate for three points to claw themselves out of the bottom three.

The Toffees endured a miserable January on the transfer front, with Sean Dyche now set for a baptism of fire.

On Friday, Arsenal’s media team shared photos from their latest training session at London Colney.

Some academy talents took part in the session alongside the seniors, including Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The next Emile Smith Rowe?

Salah is one of the brightest talents in the Arsenal academy.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners on a free transfer in 2020 after leaving Feyenoord’s academy.

On Twitter, fans have likened him to a “mixture of Pires and Ljungberg” and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Salah’s time at Arsenal has been impacted by injury.

He spent most of the 2020-21 campaign on the sidelines due to a stress fracture he suffered near his ankle.

Salah bounced back to enjoy a fruitful 2021-22 campaign, registering six goals and three assists from 21 outings.

This led to Arsenal sending him on loan to Championship side Hull City last summer.

However, the teenager hasn’t been able to make an appearance for the Tigers.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Salah suffered a groin injury in the summer, with unfortunate setbacks along the way.

He returned to Arsenal in December for treatment, and in January, he was officially recalled from his loan.

It’s great to see Salah on the mend and fit enough to take part in first-team training at Arsenal.

Fingers crossed he bounces back fully from this latest setback and kicks on in the coming months and beyond.