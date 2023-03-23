Saka and Grealish are still arguing over what happened when Man City beat Arsenal











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish reunited at the England camp this week, and the latter has shed light on a funny argument they had.

The two Three Lions stars are going head to head to win the Premier League title this season. Arsenal are currently on top of the table, eight points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side. But, City have a game in hand.

Grealish secured the bragging rights when Arsenal lost to City earlier this year, but something which happened in that game is still a hot topic of conversation between the two players.

Jack Grealish shares what he told Arsenal’s Saka in England camp this week

Arsenal have faced Manchester City twice already this season and unfortunately for them, they’ve lost on both occasions – a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup and a 3-1 loss at home in the Premier League.

In the league game, Saka and Grealish got stuck in to win the ball. The Manchester City star was in possession but Saka charged in with his shoulder and sent his compatriot flying. Unsurprisingly, Grealish turned around, appealed to the referee and won a foul. Saka couldn’t believe it and was furious with the decision.

The two England attackers are still yet to agree on the call. The Manchester City man, however, is glad that the referee blew his whistle.

He told The Times: “I’m playing for City on the wing, he’s playing for Arsenal on the wing and we’re both going for the Premier League. He’s a great lad, Bukayo.

“In the game the other week, I went past someone and then me and him went shoulder to shoulder.

“I thought, ‘he [the referee] has got to give it as a foul’, because I can’t have Bukayo saying that he bodied me. I pulled him up on that this morning and he said it was never a foul!”

TBR View:

Saka and Grealish will continue to debate, but the most important thing is that the two players can form a great partnership when they put on the England shirt to face Italy tonight.

The 21-year-old Arsenal man has been in unbelievable form this season. He is the only player in the Premier League to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists so far this campaign, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are where they are in the table.

Grealish has been very good too after his difficult debut campaign last time out. He has played really well this season, and he’ll be hoping he can replicate that form for England now.

Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head again next month. We’re sure Saka will want the bragging rights this time around.

