Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has admitted he was sad to see Rob Holding leave the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners icon acknowledges the defender wanted game time.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour believes Holding has made a great move and will do well at Crystal Palace.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal sold Holding to their Premier League and London rivals in the summer.

The Gunners reportedly earned £4million from the sale of the 27-year-old.

Holding joined Arsenal in 2016 and went on to make 162 appearances for the Gunners, scoring five goals.

He also won two FA Cups during his time in north London, making the starting XI in both finals.

However, as per football.london, it was decided that Holding was out of Mikel Arteta’s plans this summer.

Arsenal reportedly rejected a £2million bid from Turkish giants Besiktas for the player this summer.

Meanwhile, reigning Europa League champions Sevilla were apparently interested in taking Holding on loan.

In the end, he stayed put in London and remained in the Premier League by joining Roy Hodgson’s Eagles.

“I was sad to see Rob go,” Parlour said on talkSPORT (8/9/2023, 9:58am).

“Because he is such a good guy for the dressing room area, but obviously, he wants to play.

“He has gone to Palace which is a great move for Rob. I am sure he will do a really good job at Palace.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

Obviously it’s a shame when such a well-liked and hard-working player as Holding leaves the club where he has plied his trade for years.

However, it’s not a surprising move in the slightest. Arsenal have gone up several levels and, as such, they can’t promise him much game time.

Holding will no doubt do a good job for a Palace side eager to rise up the table and perhaps challenge for Europe and embark on a cup run.