Ryan Mason suggests 26-year-old Tottenham player could actually play again this season











Tottenham manager Ryan Mason has been speaking to the press this afternoon ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Mason is looking for his team to put last weekend’s gut-wrenching loss at Liverpool behind them. Spurs produced a momentous fightback only to see Liverpool snatch it late in the day.

For Tottenham, these last few games will be crucial. While a Champions League place looks almost impossible, there is a spot in the Europa League to fight for. Further, Mason will also be wanting to get some results as he auditions himself for the manager’s job.

Surprise comeback

Speaking about the current injuries in the Tottenham squad, Mason confirmed some surprising and pleasing news when it comes to Yves Bissouma.

The summer signing has had a bit of a rotten first season at Spurs. His time at the club hasn’t been helped by injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, with fans expecting Bissouma to be out until next season, Mason actually responded surprisingly when asked how Bissouma was progressing.

“We’re hopeful [Bissouma can play a part before the end of the season]. There are some hurdles he’s got to overcome,” Mason said.

Bissouma has started just eight Premier League games for Spurs this season. He was signed for big money last summer but has struggled to dislodge the likes of Hojbjerg and Skipp in the middle.

TBR’s View: Bissouma reset needed

It’s encouraging for Mason to suggest Bissouma could return before the end of the season. But the reality is it’s not going to make much difference and he might be best getting ready for next year.

Bissouma is a talented player. That’s why Spurs paid Brighton such a handsome sum for him. But it’s just been a disaster season really for all involved.

Rather than rushing him back, Tottenham might be best letting Bissouma get completely right.