Ryan Mason says 'one of the best in the world' won't be available for Tottenham v Liverpool











Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason has confirmed that Hugo Lloris won’t be available to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs head to Anfield in a crucial match for both sides in their hopes of reaching next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table on 54 points from 33 games.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool are seventh on 53 points from 32 games.

With Manchester United fourth on 60 points from just 31 games played, both Spurs and the Reds are running out of time.

Tottenham will once again be without their captain, who was forced off during the 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United.

The Spurs goalkeeper, who is suffering from a muscular issue, also sat out the midweek 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Mason, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, confirmed that Lloris won’t be available for the trip to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, others in the squad are being assessed in the lead-up to the game.

“Hugo won’t be available Sunday,” football.london quotes Mason as saying.

“The other injuries we’re assessing day by day.

“We’re going to see how they’re feeling in training this afternoon (Friday) and also tomorrow leading into the game.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Our view

Lloris is a keeper of the highest calibre, who Kieran Trippier deemed “one of the best in the world” a few years ago.

However, he has struggled this season, while Fraser Forster has covered well for him.

The 37-year-old made several key saves against Man United to help Spurs come from behind to earn a draw.

Let’s hope Lloris gets well soon and is soon available, but Tottenham should be in safe hands with Forster on Sunday.