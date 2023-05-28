Ryan Mason says £15m Tottenham player could be ready to play against Leeds today











Ryan Mason has suggested that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be available for Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Leeds United today.

Spurs need to pick up a win at Elland Road in order to give themselves a chance of qualifying for European competition next season.

There’s plenty riding on the game for Leeds though, with Sam Allardyce’s men needing all three points to be in with a chance of avoiding the drop.

Tottenham have really struggled away from home of late and Mason will be desperate to end the season on a positive note after a difficult run of form.

The acting head coach was without both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero last weekend as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

And while Romero will miss the trip to Elland Road, Mason has told Spurs Play that Hojbjerg could feature.

Mason says Hojbjerg could play against Leeds

Mason shared an update on Hojbjerg’s fitness and revealed the Danish midfielder has been back in training this week.

“Cuti’s [Romero] out,” he said. “Since the Villa game, he’s out. Pierre’s trained this week, we are going to see how he is tomorrow.

“But obviously disappointing to lose some key players in our squad but that’s the reality. We trust and believe in all the other players. Whatever team is on the pitch we’ll have full confidence in.”

Hojbjerg has been ever-present for Spurs this season but has struggled over the past few months.

The £15 million man was a standout performer during the early stages of the campaign but his form has dipped significantly since Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury.

Summer signing Yves Bissouma stepped into the Tottenham side last weekend and despite the result, he impressed during the first-half.

It will be interesting to see if Mason brings Hojbjerg back into the starting line-up after he wasn’t at his best against Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago.

