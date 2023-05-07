Ryan Mason left amazed by 29-year-old Tottenham player's display yesterday











Ryan Mason has praised Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane after yet another ‘top-class’ display against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Kane bagged his 26th league goal of the season on Saturday as he helped Spurs to a 1-0 win over Palace.

The 29-year-old has now moved above Wayne Rooney on the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers list and sits just 51 behind Alan Shearer.

His performances and efficiency in front of goal have gone slightly under the radar this season due to Erling Haaland’s incredible numbers for Manchester City.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kane displayed his quality once again yesterday as he started and finished off the move that earned Tottenham a much-needed win.

And Ryan Mason singled out the England captain for praise while talking to Spurs Play after the game.

Mason lauds ‘top-class’ Kane

The Tottenham caretaker boss re-watched Kane’s first-half goal and lauded his quality in the final third.

“It was a great ball into Harry – the touch, the quality and the awareness is what we expect to see from Harry,” Mason said.

“The quality of the cross as well and the finish from a top-class striker to head the ball into the ground on a wet day to generate more pace. It goes to show what a top player we’ve got on our hands.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kane has been Tottenham’s most consistent performer throughout the campaign and he looks set to finish the season with a sizeable goal tally.

Of course, his future will undoubtedly dominate the headlines over the summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Spurs.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman as they bid to get the club back on the right track with their next managerial appointment.

Whether or not that will be enough to convince Kane to stay remains to be seen, but Spurs will be hoping to determine his future sooner rather than later.

